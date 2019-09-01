Charles Leclere at Ferrari won the first victory in Formula 1 (photo)
Ferrari racer Charles Leclerc won the first victory in Formula 1, winning the Belgian Grand Prix on the legendary circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.
Monagas started from pole position and kept the lead into the first corner. During the wave of pit stops LeClair on time fell back to fourth position, but then went back into the lead and maintained first place until the finish.
LeClair became the 108-m driver and the first Monegasque, who won at the stages of Formula 1. He appears in “Royal races” the second season, still his best result was a second time at the Grand Prix of Austria.
Second at the finish behind 0,981 seconds came the reigning world champion and championship leader Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.
The third was another Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas. Behind him finished the other Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel rounded out the top 5 rookie Red Bull Racing Alex Mirel Albon.
Also the glasses came Sergio Perez (Point Racing), Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso), Nico Hulkenberg (Renault), Pierre went Out (Toro Rosso) and lance Stroll (Point Racing).
After 13 stages of the League leadership holds Hamilton, he’s got 268 points. Second with 203 points and is Bottas. Max Verstappen 181 points, Vettel 169, the LeClair – 157.
Next race will be held on 8 September in Italy.