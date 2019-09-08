Charlie sheen owes child support for half a million dollars
Charlie sheen was in an unenviable situation. He was sued by his ex-wife number two Denise Richards. She said that Charlie has long been not pay her money he owed her to list the content of their total daughters 13-year-old Samuel and 12-year-old Lola.
54-year-old Shin swears that he is extremely pressed for money and can not pay. However, Denise claims that it is not. “Since we made the agreement he did not pay me 450 odd thousand dollars. And although Charlie is trying to convince everyone that he is close to bankruptcy, this is an obvious lie. I know that only from the sale of their rights to receive a percentage of the profits of the series “Two and a half men”, he rescued 24 million. But let them not to pay the alimony, and their personal needs!” — wrote Richards in his statement to the court.
In fact, this story has dragged on for a long time. Three years ago, Charlie went to court with a request to minimize the amount of alimony for his children — two daughters from Richards and twins from his third wife Brooke Mueller. He justified his request by the fact that after his dismissal from the show, where he quarreled with the producer, his income plummeted. Before that the actor was paying his two ex-wives for 75 thousand dollars a month. 20 thousand he was transferred to the account Denise, and another 55 thousand — for children from Brooke’s nine-year-old sons Bob and max. However, the court did not go forward the Tire and reduced the alimony. Then the actor simply stopped paying their wives without having a legitimate reason. So now it most likely will be forced to repay the debt.