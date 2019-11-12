“Charlie’s angels” with Kristen Stewart and other premiere of the week: what to watch in the cinema at the weekend…
In Ukrainian rolling out five new films. Premiere of the week is the action Comedy “Charlie’s Angels” with Kristen Stewart. For going to the movies with kids offers full-length cartoon “Playmobil: the Movie”. Fans of Matt Damon and Christian bale will be able to see their idols together in the sports drama “the Outsiders”. And for fans to tickle nerves distributors have two “horror” — “Polaroid” and “Curse of blood”.
.
“Playmobil: The Movie”
(6+, Germany, France, Pathé, entertainment film for family viewing, budget — $ 75 million)
Playmobil is very popular in Western Europe, the toy resembles the idea of the famous Lego building blocks. After the release of the films in which the protagonists are characters Lego, Playmobil has decided not to lag behind. And there was a full-length cartoon, which we present today.
This is a story about a girl and her younger brother, who lost his parents. The heroine of this tape is very afraid that her brother something happens, and overly protective. One day the boy runs away. She finds it in the toy store. Suddenly, they both find themselves in the magical land of Playmobil. Their adventures and are shown in the cartoon, filmed by American filmmaker Lino Di salvo. This is his debut. Before Di salvo worked as animator on the popular paintings “102 Dalmatians”, “Bolt”, “Cold heart”.
In France, the cartoon was released in August and collected a total of 11.6 million dollars. Critics gave it a negative assessment, inevitably comparing it to “the Lego Movie” and “Lego Movie 2”.
“Charlie’s Angels”
(12+, U.S., Sony Pictures, Comedy, budget: $ 48 million)
“Charlie’s angels” — a very popular and successful project, which began in 1976. Then the US came the TV series with the same name. A mysterious rich man named Charlie holding a private detective Agency, which employs three of his charming assistant. This is a young woman with a difficult fate. But they share an outstanding ability that help to reveal the most intricate secrets. Charlie girl communicate exclusively by means of communication. Receive assignments and report on implementation.
In the TV series “Angels” played by Hollywood stars of the 70s Jaclyn Smith, Farah Fawcett and Kate Jackson. Then they were replaced by Cheryl Ladd, Tanya Roberts and Shelley hack. “Charlie’s angels” survived five seasons. There were shows 105 episodes of 50 minutes each. The series became a cult.
In 2000, the film Studio Columbia Pictures released the feature film “Charlie’s Angels” with Cameron Diaz, drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in the lead roles. The shooting had spent 93 million dollars. Cash collections amounted to 264,1 million dollars. It was a great success. Three years later came the sequel — “Charlie’s Angels: full throttle.” The budget was already $ 120 million. The picture has collected 259,2 million dollars. In 2011 an attempt was made to bring back “Charlie’s Angels” on television, but the show failed. Only took eight episodes, but not even all shown. Given all this, the idea with the shooting of the new film looks very risky. However, the actress and Director Elizabeth banks, known for the films “pitch Perfect”, “walk of shame”, “Hunger games” went for it. The main roles she trusted Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine in “Aladdin”), Ellen Balinski (debut actress). This Trinity is destined to save the world from a villain who tries to steal the latest top secret weapon.
“The outsiders”
(12+ USA, 20th Century Fox sport drama, the budget of 97.6 million dollars)
The original film is called “Ford vs Ferrari” and talks about the real confrontation between the two car companies in a race at Le Mans in the 1960-ies. Took a picture of the famous American Director James Mangold. His previous movies were a great success among audience and critics — “the Police” with Sylvester Stallone and Robert de Niro, “girl, Interrupted” with Winona Ryder and Angelina Jolie, “Knight and day” with Tom cruise and Cameron Diaz, “Logan” with Hugh Jackman.
In “the Outsiders” starring Hollywood star Christian bale (“the Dark knight”, “Power”) and Matt Damon (“the Bourne Identity”, “the Martian”). Critics love the film. He managed to get the first awards — three awards Hollywood Film Awards, including the category “Best Director”.
“Polaroid”
(16+, USA, Vertical Entertainment, the horror film)
The film based on the eponymous short film, which enjoyed success in 2015. Humble high school student receives a gift from his friend an old Polaroid camera. The guy bought it at a garage sale. The girl shoots the man and then sent a camera to the party. There she makes a few more pictures of their friends. Soon the heroine learns that the guy who gave her the Polaroid was dead! It turns out that the camera had once belonged to the teacher, who was accused of abusing and killing several students…
The film was released in us theaters in mid-September and collected $ 2.4 million.
“Curse of blood”
(18+, USA, UFO Pictures, scary movie)
Two sisters childhood was abused and tortured by his father’s side. They grew up with one thought — revenge. But the father died. Sisters decide to resort to black magic to resurrect the sadistic to give him his due…
The movie was directed by James Cullen Bressack (“In the spotlight”). Starring Madeleine Wade and Augie Duke.
(photo), and the gorgeous Salma Hayek amused in network video, in which she tries to chase the duck, penetrated into her house.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter