Charlize, Nicole and Margo: three main blondes Hollywood pictures

| September 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Dating is one of the most desirable blondes in movie history — Charlize Theron? After breaking up with Sean Penn and a failed romance with brad pitt this question is in the press so often that Theron decided to answer it personally. However, we admit at once, the actress was poironizirovat this.

Шарлиз, Николь и Марго: три главные блондинки Голливуда на одном фото

In his instagram Charlize, who recently radically changed her hairstyle for the new role, posted a photo with Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, mentioning under the photo. Yeah, I’m not alone and seeing two celebrities — these two ladies. “We fully endorse the choice of actress”.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr