Charlize Theron admitted, what is the role that changed her career
Hollywood star Charlize Theron openly talked about the film that changed her career for the better. We are talking about the Thriller “Monster”, released in 2003.
Recently Charlize Theron was the guest awards Hollywood Film Awards, where she presented the award For “career growth”. The actress spoke on the topic of how one role can change a life. For a long time she was invited only to the place of a girlfriend or wife, because the actors are not taken seriously. However, after the release of the tape, “Monster”, where 44-year-old star has played a leading role, she was being treated differently, she also received the award “Oscar”.
Since then, the Studio offered Charlize Theron more diverse images, and still she had the opportunity to get out of your comfort zone. Now a celebrity can choose which roles she play, so try to try a variety of roles. In the course of receiving the award the actress added that in the near future no plans to retire, as he likes.