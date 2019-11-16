Charlize Theron came out in a tuxedo and stilettos
Charlize Theron attended special screenings of the film “Scandal” in which she played together with Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.
The film’s first collaboration Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman, at a press conference the actress said that really wanted to work with Nicole Kidman and she succeeded.
This film tells the story of women who exposed and ousted from the throne his boss — the infamous founder of the most powerful and controversial media Empire of all time.
The event in Washington Theron arrived in a black pantsuit and black blouse, and pumps heels. From Charlize was stylish styling, the makeup, and she looked gorgeous as well, and many other social events.