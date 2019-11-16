Charlize Theron conquered the seductive forms in Golden Dior dress
Charlize Theron is one of the most popular Actresses in the world, which is literally covered with offerings. One of the last works of the Hollywood sex symbol film “Scandal” (Bombshell), where it was accompanied by 29-year-old Margot Robbie and 52-year-old Nicole Kidman. The star now travels the world with the premiere of the tape, and in the meantime don’t forget about your other projects.
In 2007, the year Charlize Theron has created a Fund CTAOP, which contributes to the fight against HIV in her home country – South Africa. Yesterday, November 13, in new York held a solemn event #CTAOPxNYC. At a charity event, which was organized to raise funds, called for mass of star guests. Here shone drew Barrymore, Amy Schumer, American singer and actress Nora Lum, who also made the leading the ceremony, and others. The sponsor of the event was the iconic house of Dior, the face of which Charlize Theron is in a long time.
The event Theron also came in the dress from this brand is a short silvery-gold gown with corset, and long fringe patterns. It opened chiseled arms, and slender legs Theron, said slim waist and made the actress shining in the literal and figurative sense of the word. Complements the image of black jacket, which she occasionally throws on the shoulders, gold sandals, simple earrings and a large watch. Her hair made smooth, and the makeup emphasized the eyes.
Photos the star posted on Twitter, thanking all present for their support: “Huge love to these amazing ladies, who last night supported by @ctaop at our annual fundraiser…,” wrote Charlize, separately thanking leading of the evening and noting her talent.