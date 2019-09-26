Charlize Theron d new York: two new fashionable image for the stars
Yesterday the 44-year-old Charlize Theron, twice hit the lenses of the reporters. First paparazzi caught the star on an afternoon stroll in new York. The actress, dressed in a shirt this menswear-inspired Alexander Wang and dark blue slacks, was shooting a TV show.
Stylish casual is the way Theron was supplemented with a pair of black sunglasses and patent pointed toe court shoes with straps on a flat course. Left wrist Charlize was wrapped with an elastic bandage — probably a hand injury Theron could get on the filming of the ninth part, “Forsazh” (Fast & Furious), who are now in full swing.
The evening of the same day the star was again seen in the heart of new York city, but in a different outfit. The casual pair Theron was changed to the evening: she was wearing black top, straight leg pants and blazer is bright yellow. The way Charlize was harmoniously complemented by lacquered pumps.
And if in the morning when meeting with the paparazzi Theron was quite friendly and smiling, this time somewhere in a hurry and was not really in the mood.
Recall that the last few months have been really intense for the stars. She has actively presented around the world a new picture with its participation “the two” (Long Shot), along with Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman worked on the drama “the Bomb” (Bombshell), and recently also started shooting in another part of the “fast and Furious”. For the latter, the actress even changed her hair — she cut your hair short and went blonde. And in October, on the screens out cartoon “the Addams Family” (The Addams Family), in which Charlize voiced Mortise.