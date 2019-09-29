Charlize Theron demonstrated on the streets of new York two stylish image

| September 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

The actress looks great.

Шарлиз Терон продемонстрировала на улицах Нью-Йорка два стильных образа

Recently Charlize Theron twice got into the lens paparazzi.

First, the actress, dressed in a shirt by Alexander Wang and Navy blue slacks, walking down the streets of new York to shoot a TV show. Stylish star image complements sunglasses and patent pointed toe court shoes with straps. Reporters noticed that Charlize had injured his hand. Obviously, it happened on the set of the new “fast and Furious”.

Шарлиз Терон продемонстрировала на улицах Нью-Йорка два стильных образа

Шарлиз Терон продемонстрировала на улицах Нью-Йорка два стильных образа

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr