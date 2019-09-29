Charlize Theron demonstrated on the streets of new York two stylish image
September 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
The actress looks great.
Recently Charlize Theron twice got into the lens paparazzi.
First, the actress, dressed in a shirt by Alexander Wang and Navy blue slacks, walking down the streets of new York to shoot a TV show. Stylish star image complements sunglasses and patent pointed toe court shoes with straps. Reporters noticed that Charlize had injured his hand. Obviously, it happened on the set of the new “fast and Furious”.