Charlize Theron has published a rare photo of his daughter-transgender
Hollywood star Charlize Theron rarely publish in social networks photos of their foster children. At this time, as writes Daily Mail, 44-year-old actress posted to Instagram a picture of your daughter-transgender named Jackson. The former boy Charlize clothes and educates, as the girl in a red sundress picking apples in the garden during the holidays with her mother and her three year old sister. Tree branches cover the baby’s face.
Last time Theron shared picture of their children in November 2016, when was the world day of adoption. While the paparazzi from time to time beset the actress and her daughters on the street — so in a network, despite the desire of the star to protect his personal life from the public, still leak their family photos.
Charlize adopted a black male Jackson, a native of South Africa, in 2012, and a brown girl August was adopted in the USA 2015.
In a recent interview with the winner of the award “Oscar”, which never officially been married a long time and known for his fight for the rights of sexual minorities, said: “Yes, I also thought that it was a boy. Until then, until she looked at me when she was three years old, and said, “I’m not a boy!”… I have two beautiful daughters… They are born that way, as it is”. Charlize believes that her children themselves have to decide who they are, and it is not her choice. And she will do everything possible to protect their choice and their right.
