Charlize Theron has shared a rare photo of “daughter” Jackson
44-year-old Charlize Theron rarely makes personal life on display, and photos of her children fans see basically thanks to the paparazzi. However, yesterday she shared a picture with his seven year old son Jackson, whom the Western media are now called daughter of the stars. Unsurprisingly, the boy still gives preference to dresses.
Theron published in Instagram a couple of pictures from vacation, one of which captured her son Jackson. In the photo he appeared in a red dress, sandals and gathered in a bun hair. In the comments most fans appreciated the positive: “What a beautiful little girl”, “Nice to see a celebrity not using the baby as a fashion accessory”, “I Think you are a wonderful mom, just allow the child to find their own “I,””.
However, not without criticism: “You call a boy a girl? Wake up, this is a naive child who is not yet aware of your gender, and you have set it up on psychological issues, taking his words at face value”.
We will remind, this year Charlize said in an interview that Jackson even at age three said that it was a girl and she respected his decision.
And so it happened. I have two beautiful daughters whom I, like any parent, want to protect and make happy. They were born the way they are, and not for me to decide what they wanted to be when I grow up
explained Theron his position.