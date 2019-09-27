Charlize Theron in men’s clothes: a sudden image change
Charlize Theron followed in the footsteps of Monica Bellucci and cut my hair even shorter, but decided not to stop and change your hair back to blonde. We love her new image!
24 Sep paparazzi caught Charlize Theron, hurrying to shoot the show Good Morning America. The actress decided to change her image and created a furor, simply appearing on the streets of new York, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.
First, Charlize went back to the blonde, which really suits her. However, light strands still alternate with darker, but it looks great.
The actress chose a shirt of masculine tailoring Alexander Wang and graphite-colored culottes with a high waist. Image complements leather boots and massive sunglasses “cat’s eye”.
Left hand star somehow was tied with elastic bandage. Perhaps the actress was injured on the set of the new “fast and Furious”.
In the evening of the same day the 44-year-old actress once again hit the camera lens, which is not surprising: we are not alone I want to enjoy her beauty transformation! Charlize tried brighter the outfit, diluted black total-orange bow blazer. The actress changed a flat sole on the heel and on the lips caused carrot lipstick.
Sure Charlize Theron was the Queen of the evening and no one was able to resist her new look in which she looks extremely sexy.