Charlize Theron in the image of total black on speparate film “Scandal”
Yesterday in Washington held special screenings of the film “Scandal” (Bombshell), in which the main roles played by 29-year-old Margot Robbie, 44-year-old Charlize Theron and 52-year-old Nicole Kidman. In the event of an emergency the premiere of the drama Charlize Theron appeared without his colleagues in the shooting, which on this day was busy with other things. So, Nicole Kidman in the day was the annual awards ceremony of the CMA Awards.
In the light of Theron, was released in a stylish way total black — she was wearing a fitted shirt costume. The femininity attached black patent leather pumps. Look of the actress has completed light makeup, decorated in bronze tones.
Recall that in the new film “Scandal” based on a true story, Charlize Theron played one of the employees of the Fox News channel, have been subjected to harassment by CEO Roger Ailsa. Teaming up with other victims of harassment, women not only betrayed that story, but saw to it that the Ailsa had resigned.
By the way, for greater similarity with the heroine of Megyn Kelly on the set of make-up artists each time have changed the appearance, Charlize Theron is almost unrecognizable. This was even associated with a funny incident: once at the site of Nicole Kidman, Charlize passed by without saying Hello. Theron at first thought that Nicole for something she was offended, but later it turned out that Kidman simply did not recognize her in disguise.
For the Charlize Theron film “Scandal” was special in her career. In his interview with the star admitted that for a long time wanted to be in this picture, as well as to work in one shot with Nicole Kidman.