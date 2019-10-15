Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman on speparate film “Scandal” in Hollywood
October 13, in West Hollywood held a special screening of the film “Scandal” (Bombshell). To present the picture came and the female lead roles: Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman.
On the set of the actress, apparently, it matched yesterday that the famous trio posed together a lot. In the film, we recall, we will focus on the outbreak a few years ago a scandal on the American channel Fox News, when several of his employees were subjected to harassment from the General Director of the channel Roger Ailsa. Journalist Megyn Kelly (played Theron), Gretchen Carlson (Kidman) and Kyle Popil (Robbie) also became victims of businessman, but they did not gloss over the scandal and gave it publicity. As a result, the Ailsa was forced to resign. As admitted Theron, which for the filming of the picture has changed beyond recognition and became very similar to Megyn Kelly, before she even could not assume, that had to go through the journalist.
I had no idea that Megan has been in such a difficult position. Many people didn’t understand why she didn’t talk earlier— admitted Theron.
The world premiere is scheduled for 20 December of this year.