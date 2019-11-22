Charlize Theron spent her daughter August, in sports
44-year-old Charlize Theron manages not only to visit the various awards and social events, as well as to present new paintings with his participation around the world, but also to pay attention to their children, seven-year-old Jackson and four-year August.
So, the other day the paparazzi photographed the actress with her daughter on the streets of Los Angeles. Charlize brought August to engage in the sports section and helped her to bring things to the hall — just in this moment a star mom and daughter and hit the lenses of photographers.
Charlize Theron was dressed in a casual style — it was a black and white stripe jumper, black jeans and sneakers. Aug for the convenience of once dressed in sporty pink swimsuit, shorts and fur Slippers.
And if Aug yet only attends educational classes and sports clubs, the oldest child Theron, seven year old Jackson has to go to school. In his spare time Charlize always tries to accompany him to class. When work schedule does not allow the actress to do that, she trusts the care of the children to mother Gerda and close friends. The services of a nanny, the actress, by his own admission, does not go.
Recall that in 2012, Charlize Theron adopted a boy from South Africa and named him Jackson. After three years the actress has adopted a baby girl from USA, giving it the name of August. In an interview, the star said that son told her that he is a girl. Charlize is convinced her children have a right to decide who they want to be. So from the time Theron has publicly stated that she has two daughters.