Charlize Theron was photographed for the gloss and told about his personal life
44-year-old Charlize Theron has become a new heroine of the American magazine Glamour — actress starred on the cover of the newspaper, took part in a photo shoot and gave an interview in which spoke about his personal life.
As admitted star, now her heart is free.
I have a long time no one to talk to. I never wanted to get married. And I don’t see this as a problem and are not experiencing difficulties. I think people are too worried about this , especially women, aren’t you?
she said.
Charlize for a long time met with actor Stuart Townsend, whom she met on the set of the movie “24 hours” (Trapped), a few years after breaking up with him she started an affair with actor Sean Penn — they were even engaged. However, before the wedding, it never came.
Now the actress focused on raising children (she educates adoptive son Jackson and daughter of Augustus), his acting career — recently star in the film “Scandal” (Bombshell), the world premiere will be held on December 20, as well as charitable activities — the star has a charitable Foundation the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, whose main objective is to improve the living conditions of Africans.
I always had the realization that all that I have, would come to an end. There is some moment that may never come. I tell my kids that I don’t think they are too small to not understand the value of what they have now
— admitted the star.
In addition to Theron, for the covers of Glamour also starred Greta Thunberg, Yara Shahidi, Ava Duvernay, Megan Rapino, Margaret Atwood, Tory Burch and representatives of the Center for education and legal services for refugees and immigrants.