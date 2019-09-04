Charlize Theron was transformed with a new haircut for the filming
Hollywood actress and the winner of the award “Oscar” — a famous lover to experiment with their look. Some of her transformation shock, some are forced involuntarily to admire, but no one leaves no one indifferent.
September 2, Charlize Theron posted in his Instagram picture, which appeared before the followers completely unrecognizable. 44-year-old actress tried on a bold short hair cut, vysvetlilas some strands and complements new hair makeup the grunge look with black Smokey and Nodaway lipstick.
“She came back” — was accompanied by a photograph signed Charlize. Not everyone understood that meant the actress, so the comments followers have built their guesses:
Only one version was accurate. Charlize presented the new image of the villain Cypher of the franchise “fast and furious”. Antagoniste, which spoil the life of other heroes will come back in the ninth part of the blockbuster again and will make the audience nervous. However, perhaps the Cypher, like some other villains of “fast and Furious” suddenly change the attitude to life and will go to the good side.
A daring image of Charlize attracted the attention of not only her fans but also other stars. Actress January Jones could not comment on the haircut colleagues and voiced thoughts of some fans of Theron:
Indeed, sometimes it seems that only Charlize Theron could so frequently and radically change their way: it copies the facial expression of the journalist, Megyn Kelly, nakinet over fur in the role of evil Queen Ravenna, the amazement will raise a thin eyebrow in a romantic image from the movie “devil’s Advocate”.
But not all agreed with the point of view of Jones. Director Xavier Dolan decided to dispute the claim of the actress and said confidently:
Per day photo of Charlize Theron in the boyish image gained more than 335 thousand likes.