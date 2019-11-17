Charlize Theron went to the Museum in the black leather jacket and dress is made of tulle
Charlize Theron visited the Guggenheim Museum, where the day before held an international gala concert.
44-year-old actress in his secular output again bet on black. Theron wore a black dress with a voluminous skirt of tulle, and the top complements the outfit with a leather Moto jacket.
Under the long hem of the dress was visible black sandals, Charlize also took with him a miniature black bag with metal strap.
This time the hair, the actress has put a special tool on one side, did the makeup in beige color scheme and added a few onion rings in his ears.