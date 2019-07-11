Charlize Theron will play in the new “fast and Furious”

| July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

Charlize Theron will return to the team ninth part of the “fast and Furious”. About this in his account wrote VIN Diesel, the protagonist of the new film.

Шарлиз Терон сыграет в новом «Форсаже»

The actress will play the role of cyberterrorists that the audience has already seen in the previous part of 2017. Will also return in the franchise and Peaceably, who will play the mother of the character Jason Statham, Magdalene.

Premiere of “fast & Furious 9” will be held at the end of may 2020.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.