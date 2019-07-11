Charlize Theron will play in the new “fast and Furious”
July 11, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Charlize Theron will return to the team ninth part of the “fast and Furious”. About this in his account wrote VIN Diesel, the protagonist of the new film.
The actress will play the role of cyberterrorists that the audience has already seen in the previous part of 2017. Will also return in the franchise and Peaceably, who will play the mother of the character Jason Statham, Magdalene.
Premiere of “fast & Furious 9” will be held at the end of may 2020.
READ Nadia Dorofeeva shared his emotions after the Grand final of the 5th season of the show the Voice. Children