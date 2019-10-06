Charlize Theron with her son (in a pink swimsuit) on a walk in California
44-year-old Charlize Theron was back in the lenses of the paparazzi during family trips. Together with his seven year old son Jackson, she went to ice cream parlor in Sherman Oaks, California.
And in this state, as you know, it’s always Sunny! So while residents of our latitude is already out the warm jackets, under the Californian sky you can still strut around in bathing suits. Than Jackson and used!
In front of the cameras son Theron appeared in a brilliant pink one piece bathing suit and barefoot. The actress chose a red sweater with a cut-boat and bell bottoms.
It should be noted that the closet Jackson always causes heightened interest in the press, as the boy frequently appears in public in dresses.
In such fashion the education of Charlize often criticized, but the actress does not take public outrage to heart. And recently, Theron and even stated that her son is actually a girl.
She (Jackson. — Approx. ed.) looked at me when she was only three years old, and said, “I’m not a boy!” That’s it, now I have two beautiful daughters, whom I will protect, as any normal parent,
— explained in an interview Charlize.
We will remind, the actress also has a three year old August. Both Charlize adopted.