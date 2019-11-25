“Chase the flag”: the Basque, Lazarev and Galkin also protect Rotaru
Famous Russian artists spoke out against the persecution in Russia of the legendary singer Sofia Rotaru, who after a long pause met with a speech in Moscow and promises to participate in “Song of the year”. To protect Sofia Mikhailovna became a popular singer Nikolai Baskov. He wrote in the Instagram post with words of support and called for an end to speculate on the name of the singer. He said that many Ukrainian artists perform in Russia and get prizes, however, attacked only on Rotaru.
“What is happening in the information field around @sofiarotaru.official Sofia Rotaru, is, at least, ugly! It is truly a Great singer, the man almost half a century gave music to the public, her hits grew several generations. And what happens now? Open baiting, if all their names straight. It seems as if they are driving for the flags. Don’t know who started it all, but bursting with hate articles and comments of Sophia Mikhailovna I hate. Well I checked the facts? I don’t think. But right ready to destroy. It is wrong, wrong, wrong! I personally am proud to have sung with her on the same stage that they live with a Legend at one time and hope that she, despite everything, will come to the Song of the Year and more!”, — posted by Basque.
In the comments it was supported by many colleagues star Maksim Galkin, Sergey Lazarev, Lolita Milyavskaya, Igor Krutoy, Natasha Koroleva.
We will remind, on Sofia Rotaru took up arms in Russia due to citizenship and has called for a boycott of her performances, don’t go to concerts. The reason for this was an interview with Rotaru sister Lydia, who told the newspaper “Gordon Boulevard”, how their family helped the soldiers of the ATO.
Later concert Director Rotaru Sergey Lavrov said that Sofia Mikhailovna “never sponsored war”, and always called for peace and understanding.
