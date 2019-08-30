Chased kayak: a Georgia fisherman miraculously saved from the alligator. VIDEO
In Augusta (GA), a huge alligator tried to attack the man, who at that time was fishing. This writes WRDW.
Bo’s story was on the kayak and fished when I noticed a few meters from a 3-meter alligator, which, he estimated, weighed about 160 kg. It happened near the kayak rental highway Gordon.
“I was just fishing and suddenly, 3 feet from me, saw a huge alligator,” said story.
The man was preparing to tournament fishing, when he noticed an alligator approaching him. At this point, all he thought is to try to escape.
“I swam and swam, he got about 1.5 meters to the back of my kayak, like a plane flying towards me, and I just rowed non-stop until I got to shore and hid in his SUV,” said story.
The man ran away, not knowing that in a few hours, the alligator will catch Robbie Emerson, his friend, and the County of Richmond.
“We just accidentally went down the road and saw the officers, so stopped and talked with them,” said Emerson. So he learned about the attempted attack of an alligator on kakera.
Amerson called up his friend Trey to ask to help catch the reptile.
“I called my buddy Trey, the alligator hunter, and we began to search for the monster,” said Amerson.
It took about 3 hours, but Robbie, Trey, and their assistants caught the alligator and later learned that the injured kayaker was story, each Amerson.
The authorities of Georgia stated that the alligator was killed lawfully. Gators can hunt in public waters and in private, if the owner gives permission.
This alligator was considered dangerous because he is not afraid of people. Because the hunter had permission, he legally killed the predator.