Cheap analog Hyundai Santa Fe for sale better than the original
Current statistics from the China Association of automobile manufacturers (aka CAAM) showed that the novelty of the Haima sold much better than the original Hyundai Santa Fe.
Only in the first month of sales budget Haima 8S were sold, exceeding the mark of fifteen thousand copies.
But sales of the Korean crossover in the same period was much more modest – just over 800 cars.
The basis of Haima 8S went HMGA platform with independent rear suspension. The dimensions of this crossover is inferior to Santa Fe: its length is equal to 4 565 mm, width 1,850 mm, height — 1 682 mm, wheelbase is 2,700 mm.
In the engine range of novelties included two turbo engine: 1.2-liter 148-horsepower and 1.6-liter with a 194 HP return In a couple of offers 6МКПП or seven-step “robot”. But AWD is not even for a fee.
In the salon of the Chinese crossover, which is designed with leather flaunt modern media is floating a touch screen, a truncated steering wheel, original front cover and electronic gear. Also, the manufacturer has supplied their SUV there are a number of useful electronic “helpers”.
The minimum price on the Haima 8S starts with a mark of 85 900 yuan. For comparison, the new Hyundai Santa Fe in the Chinese dealers will have to pay at least 202 800 yuan.