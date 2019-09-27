Cheap electric car Renault City K-ZE went on sale
In the Chinese market began sales of the electric hatchback.
The French company launched sales of its electric cars Renault City K-ZE, the exterior of which has something in common with budget Kwid available in India. Novelty is driven by an electric motor producing 45 HP and 125 Nm of torque, which is powered by batteries with a capacity of 26.8 kW/h.
Representatives of the brand assured that the technical specifications of the hatch enough to use the vehicle every day. So, the power reserve of the model is 250-270 miles on the NEDC cycle , and the maximum speed of Renault City K-ZE is 105 kilometers per hour.
In the list of options novelties include two airbags and abs. Price Renault City K-ZE is 8.7 thousand dollars with the state subsidies.