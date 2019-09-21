Cheaper SsangYong Tivoli took the course for Europe
The Indian company Mahindra, which owns the SsangYong brand in 2020 is going to offer the Europeans their new crossover XUV300, which is called extensively redesigned and cost-reduced version of the global SsangYong Tivoli.
This SUV, already sold in Europe. Its experts called the main competitor of a novelty in this region.
Looks XUV300 largely repeats the design of the “older” crossover Mahindra XUV500: the same radiator sieve and original DRL L-shape. But the shape of the rear doors, the novelty is borrowed from the SsangYong Tivoli. A length of the crossover from Mahindra reaches 3 999 mm with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm.
The interior is practical XUV300 repeats the decoration of the interior space of the Korean cross. Of differences – different center console, different steering wheel and dashboard, as well as beige plastic finish.
The volume of the trunk inferior to the Indian SUV and the donor: 265 liters vs 423. Buyers of the base version of the new cross can count on two airbags and rear Parking sensors. Modify the “older” you get seven airbags, cruise and climate control, a rear view camera and advanced multimedia with touchscreen display.
In the engine range of the new items include the 1.2-litre 110-strong petrol turbo engine and a-liter turbo diesel with a return of 117 horsepower, which Mahindra has developed independently. While the role of the transmission performs a six-speed “mechanics”, over time a few will make her a “robot”. But the drive uncontested to the front.
Next year Mahindra XUV300 will also get a fully electric version. How much new will cost the Europeans, not yet reported.