Check fact: scientists have developed a fabric that can destroy coronavirus
There are plenty of reasons to be skeptical of the messages on the Internet claiming that any material or substance that kills coronavirus. Social networks can be a source of a whole stream of tips referring to different kinds of home remedies that range from unproven to a very dangerous, writes USA Today.
This means that it would be perfectly normal to wonder, I stumbled on an article in the edition of Indianapolis Monthly, also published in social networks, which States that scientists have discovered the fabric, “kill coronavirus”.
But it seems that this statement has a scientific basis. Edition of USA Today conducted its own investigation, finding out what is behind this opening.
Based on the concept, approved by the FDA
The researchers found that electric fields at low levels can make the coronavirus is unable to infect a person after a minute of exposure to such fields. And this is not a new technology.
The concept of electrical tissue was developed several years ago by Chandana Hay, now Director of the Center for regenerative medicine and engineering of Indiana, Medical school Indiana University. While working at the Ohio state University in 2017, he created the antimicrobial bandage on an electric basis, which was approved by the FDA and sold by the company Vomaris called Procella.
14 may Saint spoke in detail about the possible use of COVID-19 in a preliminary study published in the Network on the server preprints ChemRxiv, where the post early versions of research prior to formal peer review and publication.
When the pandemic coronavirus, Saint thought about how his research could help fight infection, he said in a YouTube video published by Indiana University.
“We tried to spend some time understanding the physical form of this virus, and possibly identify its weaknesses, which we could pay attention,” said Sen.
Coronaviruses generally rely on electrostatic interactions to assemble into an infectious form and “attach” to the person.
Electrical fabric consists of polyester with a series of metallic dots alternating silver and zinc — printed on the surface in the form of geometric figure. These metals under the influence of moisture creates the trace elements that generate an electrical charge. This requires no wire or external battery.
“Then we thought that our patch is able to break these electrostatic forces, and we began to test it. The results seemed very promising, — said the Saint in the video. — You’re using a very weak electric field, harmless to humans, but are able to eliminate bacterial infection. Currently, we are working to combat the fungal infection, and now we see that it can also lead to disabling of viruses.”
The company Vomaris through the program FDA “Permission to use in emergency situations” has applied for the use of tissue for facial masks against COVID-19.
Edition of the Indianapolis Star reported on 26 may that the company hopes to use the fabric to design two products: a washable mask with disposable inserted a layer of pharmaceutical tissue, and the mask is intended for single use only. The company hopes that these products will be on the market for the autumn flu season.
“The use of PPE is essential to protect health care providers from COVID-19, the study says Hay. — However, the use of these funds is in itself a significant threat, because the removal of contaminated protective devices, containing viable viral particles that can infect humans and potentially spread infection”.
The conclusion to USA Today: the information is true. The publication evaluates this statement as true and based on research. But there is an important caveat: these findings are preliminary. The fabric application was not yet reviewed or approved by the FDA, but initial studies show that e-cloth can actually neutralize the virus after one minute of contact with the electric field created by the fabric.
The company, which already produces this product for use as a bandage for wounds, hopes to have it ready for release at the end of this year for use in anti-viral face masks.
