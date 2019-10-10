Cheerful dog learned how to ride a sled
October 10, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Anyone who has Pets, know how funny and witty can be brothers.
So this dog breed the Australian shepherd has won the hearts of Internet users, showing how she is able to go down on a sled with snow-covered hill. Moreover, the animal loves not only to ride, but “to carry the sleigh” — making the next descent, it without any assistance pulls the sled back on the hill to ride again.
Mistress shepherd said her favorite has always loved winter and sledding is one of the constant joys. The woman added that one day when she was filming the dog in the video, she went down the slide at least 50 times.