Cheese can be useful for fighting cancer tumors
Cheese has such an organic compound as methionine. Arrival of amino acids in the body have been associated with more reliable protection against development of cancer.
Food does not cure cancer, but it is a significant factor of influence in strengthening or weakening the health of the person. Experts believe that eating cheese can be very helpful in cancer prevention.
Doctors say that the activation of cancer cells in the human body, their tendency to accumulate and form a tumor, which can provoke a variety of circumstances, including genetic predisposition, stress, environmental conditions and lifestyle. But some substances do not give the cancer cells to become active and spread through the body.
Among these substances, according to them, applies methionine is an essential amino acid, not synthesized by the body and only obtained from food. Experts stress: methionine vital for the normal functioning of metabolic processes and to protect the human body from toxins, and destruction of the cells, which is especially important when it comes to protecting from cancer. This substance protects the integrity of healthy cells and stops the growth of damaged which threatens to mutations leading to cancer.
Thus, the consumption of cheese containing methionine, helps to reduce the risk of developing cancer. In particular, it was found that people with high concentrations of methionine in the blood by 50% lower your personal risk of developing lung cancer.