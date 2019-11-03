Chelsea “Ajax”: online broadcast of the match of the Champions League
On Tuesday, November 5, at the London arena Stamford bridge in the fourth round of the Champions League will face the leaders of group h of English “Chelsea” and the Dutch “Ajax” (beginning at 22:00).
We will remind that two weeks ago in the first ever duel of rivals Chelsea to “Johan Cruyff Arena” snatched victory at the last minute (1:0). Moreover, the home stadium of “Chelsea” has lost only one of their last 18 matches in European competition.
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the match wards Frank Lampard and Erik ten Haag, for which you will be able to follow the news.
Position in the group
After three games played, the winner of the Europa League, “Chelsea” and a semifinalist in last season’s Champions Ajax, who scored six points, lead the standings of the group, ahead of the Spanish “Valencia” (4 points) and the French “Lille” (1 point).
In the first meeting of the Ajax and Chelsea win the English brought a goal 26-year-old striker of the national team of Belgium Misha Batchwise
Rivals in the Championships of England and the Netherlands
Before the fight in London opponents held another meeting in their national Championships. Chelsea in the English Premier League took three points from the stadium, “Watford” — 2:1 (Abraham, 5, POLYSICS, 55 Deulofeu, 80, penalty) and after five wins in a row with 23 points and is in third place, two points behind Manchester city and eight against Liverpool.
In turn, the “Ajax” in the guest meeting of the championship of the Netherlands beat “Zwolle” — 4:2 (Promes, 6, 11, NARES, 20, 88 Hamer, 35, Simak, 62) and with 32 points has a commanding lead in the standings, six points ahead of AZ and eight — PSV “Eindhoven”.
Ajax without the support of
Guests from Amsterdam will not be able to count on the support of their fans in the stands, “Stamford Breg”. The fact that UEFA has banned fans “Ajax” visiting guest game of the Champions League with Chelsea because of the behavior on the match with “Valencia” (also has a conditional ban on the sale of tickets to fans of the Dutch club for another away match of the tournament with a probation period of one year).
In addition, the European football Union for rioting fans in the stands, “Mestalla” and the damage to the stadium Valencia has fined Ajax for 50 thousand euros. Another 18 thousand euros, the Amsterdam players will pay for the improper conduct of the team: wards ten Haga was in the match in Spain six yellow cards.
By the way, the attempt of the Dutch title to challenge the decision in the Sports arbitration court in Lausanne was not successful.
The Chelsea squad is more expensive at 431 million euros
According to the authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, the Chelsea squad’s worth of players, “Ajax” on 431,1 million euros (807 million versus 375.9 million).
After the sale Matteis de they say it sounds (to Juventus) and Frankie de Jong (in Barcelona) in the five most expensive players in the Amsterdam club are: midfielder Donny van de Beek (EUR 50 million), the Brazilian David Neres (45 million), the Moroccan Hakim Sieh (40 million), the Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onan (35 million) and Argentine defender Nicolas Tagliafico (28 million).
More expensive than others in the Chelsea squad are: French midfielder Ngolo Kant (100 million), who was born in Brazil, Italian player of the middle line Jorginho (65 million), the American midfielder Christian Politics and Spanish goalkeeper Kepa (both 60 million), and German defender Antonio rüdiger (50 million).
The most expensive football player “the Ajax” the 23-year-old midfielder Donny van de Beek
Stadium “Stamford Bridge”
Home arena “Chelsea”, capable of taking their stands 41 841 fans, the ninth largest capacity in England and third in London (after Emirates and Wembley).
Official opening of the stadium took place on 28 April 1877. However, during the first 28 years it was used by the London athletic club exclusively for the conduct of athletics competitions. And only in 1905, the arena moved to Chelsea (although initially the sports facilities offered to Fulham).
Its present form “Stamford bridge” acquired after the reconstruction, which lasted from 1973 to 2001.
By the way, on the territory of the arena is a sports and business complex “Chelsea village”, which consists of two four-star hotels, five restaurants, conference halls, Banquet halls, nightclub, underground car Park, sports club and business center.
Stadium “Stamford Bridge”
The weather in London
On game day, weather forecasters promise in the city on the Thames cloudy weather without precipitation. The air temperature at the time of the meeting at Stamford bridge will be 10 degrees Celsius.
“.
Photos, FC Chelsea, FC Ajax, Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter