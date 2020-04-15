“Chelsea” has exposed on a transfer of its most highly paid football player
April 15, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Ngolo Kant
London “Chelsea” announced the amount for which he is willing to part with the defensive midfielder Ngolo Kant.
The club from Stamford bridge to sell 29-year-old world champion in 2018 in the national team of France in that case, if someone will offer 70 million euros, informs Football Italia.
It is reported that the player is interested head coach of “Juventus” Maurizio Sarri. In addition, interest showing “Paris St Germain”.
Note that the contract Kant with the “retired” expires in July 2023.
According to some, with a salary of 290 thousand pounds per week he is the highest paid player on the team.
In this season, the native of Paris played for Chelsea 22 games in which he scored 3 goals.