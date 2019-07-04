Chelsea have appointed a new head coach
July 4, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Frank Lampard and Director of the Chelsea Marina Granovskaya
The legend of “Chelsea” Frank Lampard led the club from Stamford bridge, according to the official website of “pensioners”.
The club from West London signed with 41-year-old specialist contract agreement for a period of three years.
The Englishman was succeeded by Maurizio Sarri, who led Juventus.
Last job Frank was a club Derby County. In the season-2018/19 in the championship “sheep” is located on the 6th place and played in the playoffs for an exit in English Premier League, but lost the final match to Aston Villa FC 1:2.
Recall that Lampard played for Chelsea as a player from 2001 to 2014, played 648 games and scored 211 goals, becoming the top scorer in the club’s history.