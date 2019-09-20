Chelsea increased the salary of the player for England 48 times
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Forward London “Chelsea” Callum Hudson-Odoi has signed a new 5-year contract with the club, the official website of “retired”.
According to the Guardian, the new salary of 18-year-old Englishman is 120 thousand pounds a week, which is 48 times higher than his current salary, which is indecent, as for the player club of the English Premier League, 2.5 thousand pounds.
We will remind, in the summer transfer window, Bayern have attempted the transfer of Callum, but Chelsea refused.
We will add that in March, Hudson-Odoi set a record for England, becoming the youngest debutant “Three lions”.