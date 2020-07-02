Chelsea just two defeats from repeating the club record in the Premier League in the “era of Abramovich”
Frank Lampard is something to think about
Yesterday in the framework of the 32nd round of the English Premier League great goal Andriy Yarmolenko brought “West ham” victory over the “Chelsea” – 3:2.
This defeat was for the players of Frank Lampard’s already the 10th in the current season of the Premier League.
Only in the 2015-16 season, “retired” lost more times in the Premier League (12) in the era of Roman Abramovich (2003), according to Opta. The team finished in 10th place.
Despite the disappointing figures in the loss, Chelsea still claim to be in the top 3 of this season’s Premier League.