“Chelsea” – “Liverpool” — 0:2: online video goals of the match of the championship England
Sunday, September 22, in the English Premier League will take place match between contenders for the title — Chelsea will take “Liverpool” (beginning at 18:30).
The “red” approach to reporting the match not in the best mood after losing the week in the Champions League the Italian “Napoli”. But in the Premier League, the team Jurgen Klopp yet did not lose points, ahead of Manchester city, who spent one game more, two points.
As for Chelsea, the Blues under the leadership of Frank Lampard, claiming to fight for the highest places, and so lost too much at the start of the season (after five games Chelsea 8 points and 11-e the current in the table) in which you do not have.
Note that in the current season the teams have met each other in the fight for the FA community shield in normal time was a draw (1:1), in extra time, the teams scored once, and in the penalty shoot more accurate was “red”.
On the territory of Ukraine during the live broadcast of the match “Chelsea” — “Liverpool” can be viewed on the TV channel “Setanta Sports Ukraine”, starting from 18:30 Kyiv time.
For goals in the match of English Premier League can be watched online in this news.
0:1 — Alexander Arnold (Liverpool), 14th minute
0:2 — Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), 30 minutes
