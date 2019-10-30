“Chelsea” – “Manchester United”: online video goals of the match of the English League Cup
Wednesday, October 30, in London at the stadium “Stamford bridge” will take place the match of 1/8 final of the English League Cup, in which Chelsea will accept “Manchester United”.
Both teams already played one match in the tournament. Team Frank Lampard smashed in his field, “Grimsby” from the second League — 7:1 (Barkley, 4, Batchwise, 7, 86, Pedro, 43, penalty, Zuma, 56, R. James, 82, Hudson-Odoi, 89 — Greene, 19). But ward OLE Gunnar sulsher had to suffer with an opponent of the first League “Rochdale”, who was beaten only in a penalty series, — the main time ended in a draw 1:1 (Greenwood, 68 — Matheson, 76).
We will add that in the current season the teams have met each other in mid-August, the red devils defeated the Londoners on the home field with the account 4:0 (Rashford, 18, with a penalty, 67, martial, 65, D. James, 81).
The match at Anfield will begin at 22:05 local time. For goals online you will be able to follow on the website “FACTS” in this news.
