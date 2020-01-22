Chelsea missed most ridiculous goal from Arsenal in the match of the Premier League (video)
Arsenal
In the framework of the 24th round of the English Premier League at Stamford bridge hosted the London Derby in which Chelsea and Arsenal gave enchanting story.
First, the opposition defender Shkodran Mustafi in the 26th minute made “pruning” to eliminate that rushed, a colleague of German role – David Luiz. To do this, the Brazilian failed in his own penalty area, but with the help of breaking the rules.
As a result, a red card to Luiz and implemented penalties from Jorginho – 1:0.
It is noteworthy that this deletion for Luis, who played 181 match in the Premier League, became only the second in his career in the framework of the matches of the championship of England.
The first deletion, interestingly, was also in the match “Chelsea” – “Arsenal”. The match took place at Stamford bridge. But then the player played for “pensioners”. The match ended in a draw 0:0, and Luis was deleted on the 88th minute.
In our encounter the most interesting team decided to defer to the second half.
On 63 minutes the hosts took a corner but the visitors cleared the ball to the Central circle, where alone “grazing” midfielder “Chelsea” Ngolo Kant, who was preparing to catch a batted ball.
And it is necessary to happen, the Frenchman at the most inopportune moment went to the foot ball in his own half picked up the forward of “Arsenal” Gabriel Martinelli, who in the best traditions of canadian professionals played hockey penalty shot – 1:1.
The last 10 minutes of the match was no less dramatic.
In the beginning, in the 85th minute, Cesar Azpilicueta, as befits the captain of the team cheered the players, “Chelsea” scored – 2:1.
The team of Mikel Arteta bravely threw himself in the minority to win and extreme defender of the guests Bellerin with a terrible name Hector (in Spanish interpretation, it sounds like Hector) compares the account – 2:2.
Thus, “Chelsea”, who are fighting for the top 4, lost strategically important 2 points.
And “Arsenal”, showing the wild, playing in the minority 70 minutes, managed to avoid defeat twice, comparing the score in the match.