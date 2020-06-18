Chelsea officially announced the signing of Germany striker
Timo Werner
Chelsea on their official website announced the agreement with the striker for RB Leipzig Timo Werner.
The Germany striker will sign a contract with the club from West London after passing a medical examination, which is currently difficult, due to the introduced authorities in the UK quarantine.
In turn, the 24-year-old native of Stuttgart commented on its transition in “Chelsea”.
“I’m glad to be in Chelsea, and I’m very proud moment to join this wonderful club. Of course, I want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans for those four fantastic years I spent in this club.”
Note that the financial details of the transfer of Werner, is not disclosed. However, it is known that the term of the option repurchase striker for 59 million euros, expired on 16 Jun.
Timo scored 25 goals in the current Bundesliga campaign.