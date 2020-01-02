Chelsea reported a colossal loss for last season
Home stadium Chelsea – Stamford bridge
Chelsea reported a loss for last season in the amount of 96.6 million pounds, according to professional edition fapl.ru.
The negative balance of “pensioners” in the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019 linked to the defeat of the club in the Champions League, compensating for the early dismissal of coach Antonio Conte and huge spending on transfers.
In these 12 months, the club from Stamford bridge has invested in the strengthening of the squad a record of 280.6 million pounds. Among the arrivals at Chelsea newcomers are Arrizabalaga Kepa, Christian Politics, MATEO Kovacic and Jorginho.
However, during this period Chelsea gained 446.7 million pounds, and has achieved some sporting success, finishing in third place in the English Premier League and winning the Europa League, in the final, beating their fellow countrymen from Arsenal (4:1).