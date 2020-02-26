Chelsea set a club record in UEFA club competition (video)
February 26, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Andreas Christensen and Frank Lampard
Yesterday in London in the match of 1/8 final of League of Champions “Bavaria” crushed “Chelsea” 3:0.
For Londoners, this home defeat was the largest at the home stadium of all-time performances in the competition, according to Opta.
In addition, “retired” for the first time and lost at home to German team.
Note that Chelsea have lost this season already 8 matches at Stamford bridge in all competitions, which is the worst figure since the 1985-86 season. A review of the match Chelsea – Bayern – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Champions League.