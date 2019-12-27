Chelsea set a club record of the XXI century
On Boxing Day Chelsea in the framework of the 19th round of the English Premier League took on the Stamford bridge Southampton and unexpectedly lost 0:2.
Thus, the team of Frank Lampard lost for the second consecutive home match, while not scoring a single goal in the two meetings.
Recall that in the 17th round of the Premier League “Chelsea” lost “Bournemouth” (0:1).
Such a precedent with the London club was the first time in the twenty-first century.
The last time this happened in 1998-m to year.