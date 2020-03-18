Chelsea temporarily gave the hotel at Stamford bridge, National health service
Stamford Bridge
The leadership of the London “Chelsea” amid the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19, in particular in the greater London area passed the Millennium hotel at the stadium “Stamford bridge” for use by National health service England (NHS), reported on the official Chelsea website.
The initiative came from the owner of the club from West London, Roman Abramovich. It will pay staff NHS provision of housing for the period of the struggle with the virus.
This decision was taken against the background of long working shifts of health workers who have had difficulty with transfers at home and at work.
While in the hotel at Stamford bridge medical staff are able to live two months, but depending on the situation this period may be extended.
At the moment in the UK there were almost 2 thousand cases of infection by the coronavirus that killed 71 people.