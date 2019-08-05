“Chernobyl” from HBO in the United States was recognized as the best mini-series (video)
In the United States hosted the 35th awards ceremony of the Association of telecritics USA. As reports Collider, the Comedy series “Stuff” from the BBC and Amazon Video, which tells about the life of a young woman in modern London, was a real triumfatorom ceremony. He was awarded three prizes including the title of “Best program of the year”, “Best Comedy”, and writer and actress Phoebe Waller-bridge was awarded for best acting in a Comedy series.
The acclaimed “Chernobyl” HBO was marked as the best mini-series of the year. The American-British project, telling about the disaster at the Ukrainian nuclear power plant, had previously been also the first place in the list of the most popular shows according to the website IMDb. In addition, the “Chernobyl” is nominated in 19 categories at the prestigious TV award “Emmy”, the presentation of which will take place in September.
“Best new show” voted the Comedy-drama series Netflix “Matryoshka”.
Best drama TV series recognized “Better call Saul” AMC. The prize “For outstanding achievement in news program” received resonant documentary “Leaving Neverland” which focuses on sexual domagatelstva to the children of late singer Michael Jackson. Premium “Heritage television” went to series drama series with elements of a Western in “Deadwood” and the award for the lifetime achievement was awarded to producer and writer David milch (of”Deadwood”, “True detective”).
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter