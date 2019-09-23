“Chernobyl” has received the award “Emmy”
Sunday, September 22, in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles hosted the 71st award ceremony “Emmy” — the world’s most prestigious television awards. As already reported “FACTS”, the absolute leader by quantity of nominations was the TV series “Game of thrones” (32 nominations) and the mini-series “Chernobyl” (19 nominations).
As a result, “Game of thrones” (the eighth season) received an Emmy in the main categories — “Best drama series”. “Chernobyl” won in the nomination “the Best mini-series”. Two more Emmy award brought him Johan Renk (voted best Director mini-series) and Craig Mazin (category “Best screenplay mini-series).
“Game of thrones” in the end is much less fortunate. Of the 32 nominations he has received only two awards! “Emmy” got Peter Dinklage in the category “Best supporting actor in a drama series”. However, with the 10 victories in the so-called technical categories, which were given a few days earlier, the final season of “Game of thrones” earned 12 Emmy winners, equalling the record set by the fifth season of this cult series.
And now in order. Best Comedy series was “Rubbish”. Best film shot for television — “Black mirror: bandersnatch”.
Billy porter named best dramatic actor for the main role in the TV series “the Pose”. Jodie comer (“Killing eve”) won the award for “Best actress in a drama series”.
Best Comedy actor in the TV series named bill Hader (“Barry”). Phoebe Waller-bridge (“Stuff”) won the same category in women. Jarrel Jerome became the best actor in the mini-series “When they see us”. Best actress in mini-series recognized Michelle Williams — “Fosse/Verdon”.
Julia garner won in the category “Best supporting actress in the mini-series”. Emmy brought her role in “Ozark”. Best Comedy actor of the second plan recognized Tony Shaloub (“the Incredible Mrs. Mazel”).Alex Borstein (“the Incredible Mrs. Maisel”) received an Emmy as best Comedy electric the second plan.
Ben whishaw, partner Hugh Grant at the “Very English scandal”, named best supporting actor in the mini-series. The Grant was left without an Emmy. Patricia Arquette for her role in “Pretending” is recognized as the best actress in the mini-series.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter