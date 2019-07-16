“Chernobyl” received 19 nominations for the Emmy
Tuesday, July 16, in the United States announced the contenders for the most prestigious television award in the world — “Emmy”. It will be awarded for the 71st time. The award ceremony will take place on September 22 in Los Angeles.
The absolute leader on number of nominations became a cult TV series “Game of thrones”. He claims to be 32 “Emmy”. This is a new record in the history of the award.

Best drama series
“We,” “Game of thrones”, “the Bodyguard,” “Better call Saul!”, “Killing eve”, “Ozark”, “Pose”, “the Heirs”
Best Comedy series
“The incredible Mrs. Maisel”, “Barry”, “Vice-President”, “Mean”, “In a better world”, “Doll”, “Shits Creek”
Best mini-series
“Chernobyl”, “Sharp objects”, “jailbreak Dannemora”, “When they see us”, “Fosse/Verdon”
Best actor in a drama series
Milo Ventimiglia (“we”), sterling K. brown (“we”), Jason Bateman (“Ozark”), Billy porter (“Pose”), kit Harington (“Game of thrones”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better call Saul!”)
Best actress in a drama series
Sandra Oh (“Killing eve”), jodie comer (“Killing eve”), Emilia Clarke (“Game of thrones”), viola Davis (“How to get away with murder”), Robin Wright (“house of cards”), Laura Linney (“Ozarks”). Mandy Moore (“we”)
Best actor in a Comedy series
Ted Danson (“In a better world”), bill Hader (“Barry”), Anthony Anderson (“Blackish”), Michael Douglas (“Method Kominski”), Eugene levy (“Shits Creek”), don Cheadle (“Black Monday”)
Best actress in a Comedy series
Rachel Brosnan (“the Incredible Mrs. Maisel”), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Vice President”), Natasha Lionn (“Matryoshka”), Phoebe Waller-bridge (“Rubbish”), Catherine O’hara (“Shits Creek”), Christina applegate (“Dead to me”)
Best actor in mini-series
Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”), was Maharshal Ali (“True detective”), Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”), Jarrel Jerome (“When they see us”), Hugh Grant (“a Very British scandal”)
Best actress in mini-series
Joey king (“Pretense”), Patricia Arquette (“prison break Dannemora”), Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”), Amy Adams (“sharps”), neicey Nash (“When they see us”), Oniani Ellis (“When they see us”)
Best supporting actor in a drama series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of thrones”), Peter Dinklage (“Game of thrones”), Alfie Allen (“Game of thrones”), Michael Kelly (“we”), Chris Sullivan (“we”), Giancarlo Esposito (“Better call Saul!”), Jonathan banks (“Better call Saul!”)
Best supporting actress in a drama series
Lena heady (“Game of thrones”), Sophie Turner (“Game of thrones”), Maisie Williams (“Game of thrones”), Gwendoline Christie (“Game of thrones”), Julia garner (“Ozark”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing eve”)
Best supporting actor in a Comedy series
Henry Winkler (“Barry”), Alan Arkin (“Method Kominski”), Tony Shaloub (“the Incredible Mrs. Maisel”), Tony Hale (“Vice President”), Stephen Routh (“Barry”), Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”)
Best supporting actress in a Comedy series
Kate McKinnon (“Saturday night live”), Betty Gilpin (“Shine”), Alex Borstein (“the Incredible Mrs. Maisel”), Sarah Goldberg (“Barry”), Marin Hinkle (“the Incredible Mrs. Maisel”), Olivia Colman (“Rubbish”), Anna Chlumsky (“Vice President”), sian Clifford (“Stuff”)
Best supporting actor in mini-series
John Leguizamo (“When they see us”), Michael Kenneth Williams (“When they see us”), Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”), Paul dano (“prison break Dannemora”), Ben whishaw (“a Very British scandal”), Asante Black (“When they see us”
Best supporting actress in mini-series
Vera Farmiga (“When they see us”), Patricia Arquette (“Sham”), Patricia Clarkson (“sharps”), Marsha Stephanie Blake (“When they see us”), Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”), Margaret Qually (“Fosse/Verdon”)
Best TV movie
“Black mirror”, “King Lear”, “Brexit”, “My dinner with Herve”, “Deadwood”
