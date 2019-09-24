“Chernobyl” was awarded an Emmy as best mini-series
Spanning five episodes, the project “Chernobyl” was awarded an Emmy as best mini-series. Awards nominees took place in Los Angeles, this ceremony was 71st in a row.
“Chernobyl” managed to beat four competitors in the category, winning the prestigious statuette. In particular, the mini-series was left without a “Emmy” projects “Sharp objects”, “jailbreak Dannemora” and others. To receive the award out of Mazin Craig, one of the creators spanning five series tape. He expressed the hope that “Chernobyl” at least a little managed to focus the viewer’s attention on how important the truth can be, and how dangerous sometimes lie.
Masin honored with another award for best screenplay for the aforementioned mini-series. In addition, the “Chernobyl” took the Emmy for the most worthy of directing statuette in this category was given to Johann Renk.