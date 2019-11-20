Chernyshev wanted to get away from car crash: friend of the family unveiled a secret sick actress
Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is struggling with brain cancer, gave birth to a daughter in 47 years to keep her husband star figure skater Peter Chernyshev.
This was the family friend of the actress told in an interview kp.ru. According to the man, whose name was not called, Chernyshev was going to leave the family.
“Anastasia was jealous of wife when he was late after work or going on business trips. The situation in the family was on the verge of what a skater could not go”, — tells the publication of its source.
But, said a family friend, Zavorotnyuk took “the right decision”. “Nastya began to tire of Peter’s jealousy and some reproaches. But she, like a wise woman, did everything to keep the family together, and decided to have a baby, no matter what the cost”, — he stressed.
After that, the situation in the family improved, but a few months after the birth of Mila, Anastasia learned about the brain cancer. Some sources say that provoked the tumor growth in-vitro fertilization, to which resorted the actress, but the experts the link between cancer and IVF denied.
We will remind that earlier there was a good information: Zavorotnyuk better, she even can play with his little daughter.
