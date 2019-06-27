Cherry: the benefits and harms for health and shape
The dietician told me that losing weight people can’t eat cherries. What, then, is it better to replace?
If you regularly eat the cherries, you can get rid of problems with blood vessels and heart, and also to tone the entire immune system. In this fruit a lot of vitamins, calcium, phosphorus and many other nutrients. Particularly useful are antioxidants that slow the aging process.
– Cherries are very useful to people having problems with the gastrointestinal tract. This product has a large amount of pectin, and they remove toxins, toxins, radionuclides, excess bile acid and other unwanted bacteria – says nutritionist Elena Solomatina.
Cherry helps to improve the condition of hair, skin and vision.
However, specialist Solomatina recommends to abandon the use of this wholesome berry those who want to lose weight. They are best eaten unsweetened varieties of cherries. Its a great alternative will be the cherry
By the way, unsweetened cherries is even recommended to do fasting days. In one day you can lose up to three pounds. However, doctors are urged not to get involved with such a diet. Before to limit the use of useful proteins, fats and carbohydrates, you should always consult with doctors.