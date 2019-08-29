Chery again updated crossover Chery Tiggo 3
Chinese automaker showed the upgraded crossover Chery Tiggo 3.
The press release says that the novelty has received a new grille, different bumper, redesigned wheels. The new interior is left virtually untouched. Among the innovations are new buttons on the steering wheel and the ability to order the version with the brown seat upholstery and decorative bronze panels.
Already in the database, the crossover comes with a stabilization system and an electric amplifier instead of hydraulic.
Gamma motor has also undergone some changes. So, instead of the 1.6-liter unit with 126 BHP, the car will receive the engine capacity of 1.5 liters that develops 116 HP Also disappeared CVT and all versions are equipped with 5-speed manual transmission.
At the local market price for the upgraded crossover starts from $ 8.4 thousand dollars.