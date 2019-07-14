Chest Kamaliya and dress Yanina Sokolova: scandal on the red carpet of the Odessa film festival
10-th Odessa international film festival features a red carpet that leads to the entrance of the theater of Opera and ballet. On that stage the opening ceremony of the festival. This year the organizers officially announced the event dress code: men in tuxedos, ladies in evening dresses. However, not all adhere to it, choosing outfits for the red carpet according to your taste.
Celebrity stylist, presenter of “Mission: beauty” Ilyas of Sahara in an exclusive interview with “FACTS,” commented the images of the invited guests and explained why he himself was not allowed on the red carpet.
— I myself was not allowed on the red carpet of the festival!— Ilyas spoke about the scandalous situation. — The guards blocked my way, saying that I’m not in costume. This year I decided to strictly monitor the dress code. Frankly, I’m at the Odessa film festival are not used to. Typically all dressed in his own way. I was a designer, dressy jumpsuit, which was not understood by the guard. It was a bit funny, but I decided not to get upset and had a great time with friends.
– The truth is that this year you created an outfit for one of the invited?
– Yes, I created a dress for the Director of the channel “Ukraine” Victoria Korogod. It was a white dress from dense viscose, on top of which was worn, such semi-dress with one sleeve of the finest silk. It was very difficult to work with this fabric — it is very thin and delicate, it was terrible next to even blink, not something to wield a needle. Specially for the image of Victoria we even “tune” the sandals — the strap that covers the Shin is replaced by a thin iron.
Victoria Colored
— Was ladies who sported on the red carpet in sandals decorated with fur. It is still in the trend?
Such “boudoir” shoes will be in fashion always. You just have to always follow how they are relevant to along. There was a girl in a gold bodycon dress with a deep slit and sandals with fur that looked just crazy! You know, like someone killed a rabbit and tied it to the Shoe part of his fur.
— Many guests chose to dress in black.
— As required by the dress code. Although, I think for Sunny, warm Odessa is more suitable in bright, colourful outfits. However, each evening dress is also has many nuances. For example, ladies love the deep cuts, but forget that this is appropriate only owner of a beautiful chest. See how luxurious it looks in these outfits Jennifer Lopez! One more thing — if a girl is short, it is better to abandon the “heavy” bottom in the form of sheer chiffon inserts. It is better to stop on the short outfit.
On the red carpet this year was the popular gown using feathers.
I call them owners of “second cousin of Robin hood.” Was the lady, the top of the outfit consisted entirely of feathers that resembled the raised arrows — a quiver.
— Embroidery this year on the red carpet was not.
— All of them already tired. Enough. With fashion always the case. But there were a few dresses in ethnic style. They are not suitable for such events, but it looks beautiful.
Jan Vueve
— How you dress leading the ceremony Yanina Sokolova?
— Dark butterflies? I thought it too grim. Yanina much nicer than this dark blue dress. She would wear something more bright.
By the way, I noticed that this year at the opening of many ladies was in the “rolling” dresses. You know, there are outfits for which one hundred percent clear that they are taken on one evening. Not to say that it is bad — for many, the rent — the real way out.
Yanina Sokolova
— There are techniques, which are always win-win in the designs of evening dresses?
— Not so much. Among the most popular — chiffon panels at sides and partially bare shoulders. The fashion for these “chips” will never go away. For example, every year in the elegant collections of Elie Saab are outfits with bare sides. By the way, when choosing the outfit for the track, it is necessary to remember that red on red does not look very good. Therefore, the color need to be very careful.
— How do you like the lady in the polka dot outfit and wonderful hat?
— I like it. It is similar to renowned style icon Anna Piaggi. Something about her is crazy. Not to say that it is elegant, but very organic look.
— Founder of Ukrainian fashion Week Iryna Danylevska chose the white outfit.
— They say that the white color adds volume, but in this case, Irina wore a Cape, which is very slimming. It looks like, white the cardinal of Ukrainian fashion.
Volodymyr Nechyporuk and Iryna Danylevska
But the outfit Kamaliya I did not like, although the color was very beautiful — so, cold turquoise. But the dress has lots of folds, Drapes. The only thing that can be seen at once beautiful left breast.
Kamaliya and Mohammad Zahoor
I liked the outfit of our famous actress Rimma Zyubina. But I do not understand why she always dyes his hair in a warm color, if it absolutely is not. Why wear “hot” on the head if she needs a cool hair color?!
Rimma Zyubina
Whose outfit did you find the most worthy on the red carpet?
— I liked a couple of former Bachelor Nikita Dobrynin and his girlfriend Dasha. The Nikita looks great in a Tux. You know, they looked just like Hollywood stars.
Dasha Kvitkova and Nikita Dobrynin
