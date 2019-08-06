Chest Nastya Kamensky not fit in tight swimsuit — photo
Nastya Kamensky and Potap relax with friends in Italy, where spend the first holiday together (not counting the honeymoon) as a married couple. The singer like always shows on holiday spectacular form in swimsuit posing in the most intricate poses. But this time the artist was a small incident with the swimsuit that caused the fans to admire the beach way Nasty.
Kamensky, according to the fans, chose the suit size. On one of the videos shared by her husband, her Breasts nearly fell out of her bikini. The outfit was too tight for a big bust performer. Despite the piquancy of the situation, She did not ask the beloved to remove the entry from the Network.
Couple resting very fun, not missing the biggest party on the coast. It seems that Nastya and Potap decided to catch up after a short wedding trip in may. Then the couple found in their work schedule only one week on holiday in Turkey.
Maybe this vacation will lead to the fulfillment of the dream Kamensky? Recently, the singer admitted that wants to become a mother. The couple are planning to become parents in the near future. A specific time frame, none of them calls, but the fans are sure that the replenishment of the family of Nastya could happen soon. Recently, fans have suspected that Kamenskih pregnant. And, by the way, Potap these rumors did not deny. However, he has not confirmed the assumptions of fans.